Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Rockwood, Ontario
(1)
Wheelchair accessible
15 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
The Woods Cannabis - Brampton - Mississauga Road & Financial
5.0
(
1
)
Delivery
Pickup
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
18.0 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Caribbean Oxygen
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.8 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Reserved Cannabis - Guelph
Delivery
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
8.6 mi away
order delivery
Taste Buds Cannabis - Rockwood
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
0.1 mi away
Ronin Cannabis - Gordon St.
REC
4.2
(
5
)
Closed until 10am ET
7.3 mi away
Kraft Cannabis Company - Guelph
REC
4.2
(
5
)
Closed until 9am ET
7.5 mi away
Cannaco The Cannabis Company - Georgetown
REC
Closed until 10am ET
11.1 mi away
Spiritleaf - Georgetown
REC
Closed until 9am ET
12.5 mi away
FIKA Local - Milton
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
14.8 mi away
Hespeler Village Cannabis - Cambridge
REC
Closed until 10am ET
16.6 mi away
Speak Easy Cannabis - 561 Hespeler Rd
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.4 mi away
CANNABIS XPRESS - Brampton - Hurontario
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.9 mi away
Chamba Cannabis - Brampton Open June 11
REC
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
18.8 mi away
Spiritleaf - Brampton - Sandalwood
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
18.8 mi away
Chamba Cannabis Co - Waterloo
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
19.6 mi away
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Guelph, ON
8.1 km
14 stores
Halton Hills, ON
17.8 km
3 stores
Milton, ON
19.5 km
9 stores
Cambridge, ON
24.5 km
16 stores
Brampton, ON
24.6 km
34 stores
Hamilton, ON
28.3 km
50 stores
Kitchener, ON
30.9 km
16 stores
Waterloo, ON
31.5 km
15 stores
Orangeville, ON
31.6 km
6 stores
Mississauga, ON
34.6 km
10 stores
Burlington, ON
35.2 km
17 stores
Toronto, ON
43.5 km
22 stores
Brantford, ON
48.2 km
4 stores
Find all locations
