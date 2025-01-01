We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries open now in Shelburne, Ontario
(1)
Open now
2 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Holland Daze - Orangeville
REC
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
11.3 mi away
Spot 420 - Orangeville
REC
3.0
(
2
)
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
11.5 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Orangeville, ON
18.2 km
6 stores
New Tecumseth, ON
28.0 km
4 stores
Erin, ON
36.2 km
1 store
Angus, ON
36.9 km
3 stores
Arthur, ON
38.4 km
1 store
Innisfil, ON
41.6 km
2 stores
Mount Forest, ON
43.9 km
1 store
Wasaga Beach, ON
44.9 km
3 stores
Collingwood, ON
46.3 km
3 stores
Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON
48.7 km
2 stores
Brampton, ON
48.7 km
2 stores
Barrie, ON
48.9 km
3 stores
Find all locations
