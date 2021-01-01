 Loading…

Hybrid

Pink Lemonade Seeds 4-pack

by 34 Street Seed Co.

About this product

This strain smells fruity, and screams lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. Feminized. This strain smells fruity, and screams lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. With a higher difficulty to grow, you can be rewarded with very high THC percentages and incredible terpene profiles. This genetic prefers warmer climates, so cold nights are to be avoided and should be harvested before October in North America. Yield: High THC: 18–27% CBD: < 1% Terpenes: 1–2% Flower Period: 8–8.5 Weeks Lineage: Pink Kush X Lemon Skunk Feminized

About this brand

About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

