About this product

This strain smells fruity, and screams lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. Feminized. This strain smells fruity, and screams lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. With a higher difficulty to grow, you can be rewarded with very high THC percentages and incredible terpene profiles. This genetic prefers warmer climates, so cold nights are to be avoided and should be harvested before October in North America. Yield: High THC: 18–27% CBD: < 1% Terpenes: 1–2% Flower Period: 8–8.5 Weeks Lineage: Pink Kush X Lemon Skunk Feminized