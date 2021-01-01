 Loading…

Gelato Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 1g

by Evexia CBD

Evexia full spectrum CBD refills come in a easy-to-use glass syringe packed with hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Refill all your Evexia pod, cartridges, pens, or your favorite vape device. Syringes include blunt 18g refill Luer Lock tip(s) for easy refill. Easy to use syringe Non- Psychoactive Over 700mg of full spectrum CBD Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card

In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States. We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality. Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird," and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

