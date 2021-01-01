 Loading…

Sativa

Tangie - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

Tangie - Pure Terpene Profile
Tangie - Pure Terpene Profile

About this product

Origin: California Orange crossed with Skunk by DNA Genetics in the Netherlands Major Terpenes: 42.2% Myrcene 22.3% Beta-Caryophyllene 12.5% Alpha-Pinene 6.6% Humulene 6.0% Beta-Pinene 4.3% Limonene 2.0% Linalool 1.2% Phytol 0.5% Fenchol 0.4% Caryophyllene-Oxide 2.0% Other terpenes Scent: The aroma is terpeny sweet, while maintaining its smooth juicy character Available Sizes: 50ml for 331$ 250ml for 1325$

About this brand

Eybna Logo
Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

