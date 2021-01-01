Tangie - Pure Terpene Profile
$331.00MSRP
About this product
Origin: California Orange crossed with Skunk by DNA Genetics in the Netherlands Major Terpenes: 42.2% Myrcene 22.3% Beta-Caryophyllene 12.5% Alpha-Pinene 6.6% Humulene 6.0% Beta-Pinene 4.3% Limonene 2.0% Linalool 1.2% Phytol 0.5% Fenchol 0.4% Caryophyllene-Oxide 2.0% Other terpenes Scent: The aroma is terpeny sweet, while maintaining its smooth juicy character Available Sizes: 50ml for 331$ 250ml for 1325$
About this brand
Eybna
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
