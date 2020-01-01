Purple Monkey Cartridge 0.5g
by Good Supply
*NEW PRODUCT ALERT* Haven St. Premium Cannabis Drift No. 441 Vape Cartridge is a bottom airflow, high performance cartridge made with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes. Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 400 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents. Profile: Granddaddy Purple Flavours: Sweet, Floral, Earthy Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, Humulene, Linalool Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents. Compatible with inhale and push button activated devices. Pairs best with devices that have a preheat function to help our thick, additive-free oil flow through the coil. Use with Haven St. vape batteries or other 510 thread batteries that fit 10.5mm cartridges. Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.