MultiverseMage
on April 14th, 2019
If your looking for an interesting, balanced strain(thc/cbd) this would not be my pick. However, if your in the market for a low potency indica that helps you relax and sleep, this could be a solid choice. My issue with Warlock is that it seems to lack synergy between its thc, cbd and terpenes. In other balanced strains I enjoy I find their is usually a tell tale feeling I get from the cbd content thats not present in Warlock. If I was to smoke it with no background information I would say it feels like a low potency indica best suited for relaxation and sleep.