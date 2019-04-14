 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. No. 302 Warlock

No. 302 Warlock

by Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
3.01
Haven St. Premium Cannabis Cannabis Flower No. 302 Warlock

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

THC: 7-13% | CBD: 7-13% Aroma: Citrus, Earthy, Spice Dominant Terpenes: d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene Haven St. No. 302 Warlock CBD has been bred specifically to create an even balance of THC and CBD. A mixture of floral, earthy, and sweet aromas may be accompanied by the potential to be physically energizing, while inducing a calming state of mind. Available in 1g and 3.5g

1 customer review

3.01

write a review

MultiverseMage

If your looking for an interesting, balanced strain(thc/cbd) this would not be my pick. However, if your in the market for a low potency indica that helps you relax and sleep, this could be a solid choice. My issue with Warlock is that it seems to lack synergy between its thc, cbd and terpenes. In other balanced strains I enjoy I find their is usually a tell tale feeling I get from the cbd content thats not present in Warlock. If I was to smoke it with no background information I would say it feels like a low potency indica best suited for relaxation and sleep.

About this strain

Warlock

Warlock

Warlock is an indica-dominant strain bred by Magus Genetics through crossing Skunk and Afghani varieties. Its stimulating, focused buzz sharpens the mind against inattention and boredom, and may help those struggling with ADD/ADHD. With a sweet and sour aroma, Warlocks ushers in its mellow stress-relieving and engaged effects. Some Warlock varieties have been bred to contain higher levels of CBD to ward off pain, inflammation, and other ailments. Indoor Warlock plants finish flowering in 55 to 60 days, or at the end of October in outdoor gardens.

About this brand

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Logo
Discover the Haven St. neighbourhood. Founded in quality and our pursuit of innovation, Haven St. Premium Cannabis offers a curated collection of dried flowers, pre-rolls and oils. We strive to deliver a consistent premium cannabis experience on every block and behind every door on Haven St. To help our consumers decide amongst the varying effects of our products, Haven St. Premium Cannabis has built a 5-block address system where every block is home to a unique experience with the intensity of the experience increasing as you travel from the 100s to the 500s. 100s: PEACE: High CBD. May dissolve the burdens of the body and mind. Anxiety, pain and stress may dissipate. 200s: RESET: Balanced THC/CBD. May relax body and mind to unwind, decompress and let the day melt away. 300s: FOCUS: Balanced THC/CBD. May free the mind for enhanced clarity and focus. Let thought and creativity flow. 400s: DRIFT: High THC. May cause a sense of drowsy bliss as you submit to the dream world. 500s: RISE: High THC. May excite your senses and spark social connections and feelings of elevating euphoria.