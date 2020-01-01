 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Marley Green Hybrid Pre-Rolls (3 pack)

Marley Green Hybrid Pre-Rolls (3 pack)

by Marley Natural Canada

Marley Natural Canada Cannabis Pre-rolls Marley Green Hybrid Pre-Rolls (3 pack)

About this product

Blue dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid (70/30) with a good body-mind balance. A cross between blueberry and haze, blue dream flowers feature a hint of blueberry with a sweet berry-like aroma. Always 19%+ THC.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Around here, the Herb is more than a plant. It’s a respect for the natural — and everything the natural reveals.