by Nirvana® Shop

Our Blueberry Kush cannabis seed is an indica dominant strain. It is a hybrid of a Blueberry strain together with the famous OG Kush. The Blueberry strain is one of the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup winners, because of its delicious taste and aroma. The OG Kush is the high standard for any regular seeds in its power and performance. The combination of the Blueberry and OG Kush made this beautiful plant with purple coloured leaves and blueberry smell. We as the Nirvana™ shop offer you high quality seeds for harvesting this beautiful Blueberry Kush.

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry Kush is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.

 

