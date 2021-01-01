Blueberry Kush autoflower seeds x5
by Nirvana® ShopWrite a review
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Our Blueberry Kush cannabis seed is an indica dominant strain. It is a hybrid of a Blueberry strain together with the famous OG Kush. The Blueberry strain is one of the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup winners, because of its delicious taste and aroma. The OG Kush is the high standard for any regular seeds in its power and performance. The combination of the Blueberry and OG Kush made this beautiful plant with purple coloured leaves and blueberry smell. We as the Nirvana™ shop offer you high quality seeds for harvesting this beautiful Blueberry Kush.
About this brand
Nirvana® Shop
About this strain
Blueberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blueberry Kush is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.