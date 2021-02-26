 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Original Blueberry seeds
Indica

Original Blueberry seeds

by Premium Seed Market

Skip to Reviews
4.25
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds Original Blueberry seeds

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Original Blueberry seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! Dense and stout in size, Original Blueberry is one for any and all gardens. Blueberry is a beautiful strain producing red and purple hues finishing off with a blueberry-like aroma finishing off with an unmistakable blueberry taste. Blueberry offers a favorable leaf-to-bud ratio requiring less general upkeep and trimming. Many growers will induce the effects of the purple and red hues by cooling down the plant late into vegging bringing out its true blueberry genetics! Blueberry is a low to medium height plant of mostly indica structure, but with more branching, especially from the lower limbs. The plant grows full with wide, dark leaves and stems. Growing outdoors with organic fertilizers is optimal, as this allows Blueberry to retain the nuance of its flavors, making the quality utmost. This variety also performs well in terms of quality and quantity under many conditions, including the sea of green method. The taste and aroma are very fruity, with the signature blueberry taste. This variety produces a notable and pleasantly euphoric experience of top quality, and the buzz lasts a long time. Blueberry smoke will not put you to sleep, but it may make you forget what you were going to do instead. Blueberry won first and second place for a number of Cannabis Culture “mini-Cups” sponsored by Marc Emery and Cannabis Culture magazine. Dutch Passion’s version of Blueberry, which was derived from the original Delta 9 Collection, won first place in the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup in the mostly indica category.

About this brand

Premium Seed Market Logo
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling. We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds. Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds. Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha. "Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge! Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today! (Outdoor Seasonal Special) Bulk pricing on all strains! $2 per seed for 100 seeds $1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds

About this strain

Blueberry

Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

5 customer reviews

Show all
4.25

write a review

Fri Feb 26 2021
q........a
Seeds are good customer service not so much I did business with this company for about 6 months and was a happy customer until they messed up an order and didn't include my free seeds on a bogo sale. I contacted them and they said they were going to fix it and express the missing seeds that day. I waited a week to hear anything from them or receive my seeds before I emailed them again. That's when they decided they would stop dealing with me I guess. I sent 3 politely worded emails over the next two weeks and got ignored completely. It's been about 2 months since my order was placed and a month and a half since they could be bothered to reply to my emails so I can't recommend them anymore. I also noticed while trying to post a review similar to this that they seem to be blocking my review. I assume they don't want the negative comments about the way they treat customers on their site.
Thu Oct 03 2019
M........s
Ordered these Original Blueberry seeds for our Micro grow along with many others. Did incredibly well for us, not surprised as the other strains have too. Tested out 24%THC D9. Flying off our shelves!
Thu Sep 12 2019
D........n
First time growing this one. Doing pretty good so far. Quick cracks.
1 person found this helpful