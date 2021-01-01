 Loading…

RGB Blue - Slurricane [3.5g Flower]

by RGB Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Blue Slurricane is an Indica-dominant hybrid known for its tall, fluffy bud, purple-tinged crystals, and honey-tipped tea-green hairs. What begins as a blast of full-body bliss transforms into a night-time favourite that will help sail you into the calm eye of the storm until morning. High in THC, this strain brings with it expansive notes of lemon, musk, and wood - ahoy! Big and beautiful, these nugs are hand-trimmed with supreme care in a 3.5g package designed to keep things fresh. Diet weed? Not here. This top-shelf cannabis comes loaded with trichomes and respect you can taste.

About this brand

RGB Cannabis is a premium brand designed to make enjoying cannabis simple. Whether you’re totally new to cannabis or you’re new to legal cannabis, we’ve worked hard to bring together some of the industry’s best minds, products, and processes to help you find your desired hue. Full-spectrum always. Trichomes everywhere. Terps so bold, taste and smell isn't even the best part. You'll know.

