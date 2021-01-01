About this product

Blue Slurricane is an Indica-dominant hybrid known for its tall, fluffy bud, purple-tinged crystals, and honey-tipped tea-green hairs. What begins as a blast of full-body bliss transforms into a night-time favourite that will help sail you into the calm eye of the storm until morning. High in THC, this strain brings with it expansive notes of lemon, musk, and wood - ahoy! Big and beautiful, these nugs are hand-trimmed with supreme care in a 3.5g package designed to keep things fresh. Diet weed? Not here. This top-shelf cannabis comes loaded with trichomes and respect you can taste.