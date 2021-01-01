Blue Dream
Blue Dream Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Garden of Green Seeds: Blue Dream is in the top 10 strains of all time in the US and now becoming in great demand in Europe. The Blueberry Indica parent crossed with a powerful Sativa Haze has Growers raving about yields they have never wittnessed before. Women in particular are reporting it’s their strain of choice for battling menstrual symptoms. Features Sex: Feminized Type: 30% Indica / 70% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 65 to 70 days Outdoor Harvest: Yield: Indoor: 500g/m² Height: THC: 25% CBD: 2% THC/CBD ratio: Genetics: Blueberry × S. S. Haze x Afgh x Thai x Mexican Aroma/Flavour: Fruit, Vanilla, Lemony, Pine, Incense Effect: Long-lasting clear cerebral and energetic
Sensible Seeds
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
