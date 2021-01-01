Gelato #41
by Sensible SeedsWrite a review
$156.98MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Gelato #41 Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Flavour Chasers Seeds: Gelato is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the infamous Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC strains. It is infamous for its insanely delicious flavour and hugely powerful effects showing at the very minimum 20% THC. Gelato is an indica dominant hybrid (55% indica / 45% Sativa) strain created through a cross of the infamous Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC strains. It is infamous for its insanely delicious flavour and hugely powerful effects showing at the very minimum 20% THC. Gelato has a flavour that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavours. The aroma is just as sickly sweet and has a woody effect as the nugs are broken apart and smoked. Although it has a tasty flavour, Gelato is definitely best loved for its effects. Even with its slight indica dominance, the high is head heavy in nature and won’t leave with couch lock! It starts with a head high that hits you with an uplifted euphoria and a sense of slightly focused energy. As this head high builds a creeping body buzz will slowly build, leaving you completely relaxed and calm with a sense of peace and well-being. These effects make Gelato the perfect choice for patients suffering from muscle spasms, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic fatigue and headaches or migraines. Gelato buds are large and super dense with dark forest green nugs with plenty of purple and covered all over in crystals. Features Sex: Feminized Type: Mostly Indica Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: Yield: Low Height: THC: 20 to 25% CBD: Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Cookies Aroma/Flavour: Sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange Effect: Uplifted euphoria Medical Conditions: Muscle spasms, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic fatigue and headaches or migraines Medicinal Properties: Yes
About this brand
Sensible Seeds
About this strain
Gelato
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.