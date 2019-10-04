 Loading…

Sativa

SkyBlue Essential - Silver Grey

by SkyBlue Vapor™

5.0
$44.99

About this product

This product can be found online at skybluevapor.com Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order! It’s slim, portable, and extremely effective. The all new SkyBlue Essential is just what you need for vaping all your favorite oils! This is our most user friendly product to date with no buttons to press or temperatures to set. Everything you need is included in your travel case to get you vaping oils right away! You can fill our patented Terp Cell™ cartridge for use with your own oils or you may attach a pre-filled 510 thread cartridge of your choosing. The SkyBlue Essential battery is compatible with most 510 thread cartrdiges. Some exceptions may include oversized 1ml cartridges. If you have any questions if this product will work with you, just send us a message prior to purchase at customercare@skybluevapor.com

About this brand

Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof. The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off! Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

5 customer reviews

5.0

Fri Oct 04 2019
l........2
package arrived much sooner than expected. I’m really liking this pen in comparison to the one I grabbed from the gas station. Will be using this from now!
1 person found this helpful
Fri Oct 04 2019
f........1
The auto draw makes this the most user-friendly vape I’ve tried. Just screw in a cart and enjoy flavorful hits.
1 person found this helpful
Wed Oct 02 2019
b........2
I met the owners at Boston Freedom Rally, they truly care about the products they produce and answered every question I had. I didn’t think they would be so young but who cares :)