Cheekii93
on October 4th, 2019
Not a big Indica person, but like to try it every once in a while. This one in particular gave me the best feeling of them all.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Cannabis for two. Pillow Talk has dense and colourful buds, with deep greens, bright purples and flecks of orange. A relatively potent nighttime strain, the smell is all pine while the taste is reminiscent of tart forest berries.
on October 4th, 2019
Not a big Indica person, but like to try it every once in a while. This one in particular gave me the best feeling of them all.