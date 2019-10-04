 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pillow Talk - Coming Soon

by Sundial Cannabis

About this product

Cannabis for two. Pillow Talk has dense and colourful buds, with deep greens, bright purples and flecks of orange. A relatively potent nighttime strain, the smell is all pine while the taste is reminiscent of tart forest berries.

Cheekii93

Not a big Indica person, but like to try it every once in a while. This one in particular gave me the best feeling of them all.

About this brand

Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.