About this product
Our Sungrown Blue Dream is a sativa leaning strain that has strong roots in the history of BC cannabis. It's a high THC, low CBD, strain that’s an evolution of a classic, Sungrown in Canada, celebrated worldwide. Dark green-grey in colour, the buds are structured like a lotus flower that’s been dusted by morning frost, with a terpene profile that is sweet and mellow. Slow-cured at a low temperature in our sustainable greenhouse facility to preserve the flavours of this uniquely BC cannabis strain. This process maintains the terpenes and enhances the flavours of sweet, blueberry syrup with hints of brown sugar and caramel.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.