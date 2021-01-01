Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
TheSeedPharm.com Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds – Well Balanced Hybrid Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds are an evenly balanced hybrid (50% Indica/50% Sativa) strain created through crossing the powerful Ice X Train-wreck strains. User beware –Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds pack one heavy high fueled by a THC level that typically bottoms out at about 27%. This high can easily overwhelm you if you’re not careful, knocking you flat on your back and leaving you sleeping for hours on end. The Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds high creeps up on you slowly, suddenly taking hold of both mind and body with a near overwhelming effect. As your mind is infused with a strong sense of euphoria, a tingly sensation will wash over your entire body, leaving you feeling warmed and buzzy with a deeply relaxing sensation. This body high will soon become sedative, lulling you into a state of couch-lock and sleepiness that lasts for hours on end. Many users will end up falling asleep at this point, especially if they took a little too much. These effects give Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds give you an edge in treating conditions such as cramps, stress, chronic pain, and headaches or migraines. This bud has lumpy light minty green nugs with furry orange hairs and a coating of golden amber crystal trichomes. The smell and taste are super powerful with an earthy minty effect accented by pungent chemicals and harsh
The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
Ice
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Ice is a hybrid marijuana strain made by combining multiple strains into one seed line: Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva. This strain produces sedating effects accompanied with a body buzz. Ice has an aroma that smells like diesel. Growers say this strain produces high yields with incredible trichome production. Ice is the ideal strain for a lazy afternoon at home when you have nothing to do.
