Warlock CBD

by Tilray

Warlock CBD is the high-CBD variant of Warlock, a +CBD hybrid strain. This strain is believed to originate from Holland. Its parent strains are Warlock and Cannatonic. Top terpenes include limonene, myrcene and humulene.

I agree with sbb12 - if you have a low tolerance to THC, this is the perfect strain for anxiety. I go with 1/4 to 1/2 a gram with a GPen Elite set to ~325. Works to take the edge off, lifts me up but doesn't make me feel cloudy/high. I also use this pre-workout to clear my head so I can focus on good form. There are other strains with higher THC/low CBD that I also use for anxiety/depression (Headband, Blue Dream, Lemon Sour Diesel), but Warlock is the strain I go with 70% of the time. I will be restocking this one for sure when the time comes.

I just recieved my shipment of this. I ordered on a friday and it got here on thursday of the following week because i dont live in a big city. Needless to say im very impressed with tilrays warlock cbd, i have tried many strains trying to find one thats great for anxiety and ptsd and they hit this one right on the button. The buds were sticky like syrup tricome covered and the scent is piney. Now keep in mind i have a severly low tolerance so .2 gets me fully medicated. The high is uplifting, motivating, like a warm hug blanketing you in relaxation. There is no real couch lock feeling (i was expecting the warlock indica to glue me to the coch) its almost the best of both worlds, i dont have a racing brain but im active in thought. My body feels relaxed but at the same time i can move through the day with production at my highest. I struggle with most strains as it is hard to get something that suits your needs mostly i struggle with the high part, but not with this strain. I hope tilray stocks this often as i feel its my go to day time medication. I recommend this strain for anyone who suffers from anxiety depression and ptsd who cant tolerate high thc strains. Just remember start low and go slow. Thank you tilray for the awesome strain.

Warlock is an indica-dominant strain bred by Magus Genetics through crossing Skunk and Afghani varieties. Its stimulating, focused buzz sharpens the mind against inattention and boredom, and may help those struggling with ADD/ADHD. With a sweet and sour aroma, Warlocks ushers in its mellow stress-relieving and engaged effects. Some Warlock varieties have been bred to contain higher levels of CBD to ward off pain, inflammation, and other ailments. Indoor Warlock plants finish flowering in 55 to 60 days, or at the end of October in outdoor gardens.

Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)