Sbb12 on February 1st, 2018

I just recieved my shipment of this. I ordered on a friday and it got here on thursday of the following week because i dont live in a big city. Needless to say im very impressed with tilrays warlock cbd, i have tried many strains trying to find one thats great for anxiety and ptsd and they hit this one right on the button. The buds were sticky like syrup tricome covered and the scent is piney. Now keep in mind i have a severly low tolerance so .2 gets me fully medicated. The high is uplifting, motivating, like a warm hug blanketing you in relaxation. There is no real couch lock feeling (i was expecting the warlock indica to glue me to the coch) its almost the best of both worlds, i dont have a racing brain but im active in thought. My body feels relaxed but at the same time i can move through the day with production at my highest. I struggle with most strains as it is hard to get something that suits your needs mostly i struggle with the high part, but not with this strain. I hope tilray stocks this often as i feel its my go to day time medication. I recommend this strain for anyone who suffers from anxiety depression and ptsd who cant tolerate high thc strains. Just remember start low and go slow. Thank you tilray for the awesome strain.