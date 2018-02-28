crankthedank
on February 28th, 2018
I agree with sbb12 - if you have a low tolerance to THC, this is the perfect strain for anxiety. I go with 1/4 to 1/2 a gram with a GPen Elite set to ~325. Works to take the edge off, lifts me up but doesn't make me feel cloudy/high. I also use this pre-workout to clear my head so I can focus on good form. There are other strains with higher THC/low CBD that I also use for anxiety/depression (Headband, Blue Dream, Lemon Sour Diesel), but Warlock is the strain I go with 70% of the time. I will be restocking this one for sure when the time comes.