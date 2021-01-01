 Loading…

  5. Blue Cheese autoflowering regular seeds
Indica

Blue Cheese autoflowering regular seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

Blue Cheese autoflowering regular seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 35% sativa properties and 25% is ruderalis. Blue Cheese has been derived from: Blueberry Kush x Blue Cheese x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 84 to 91 days. Blue Cheese autoflowering regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 40 to 70 cm and yields up to 325 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 to 110 cm and will yield 325 to 400 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, sweet, fruity and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 28.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Blue Cheese autoflowering regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blue-cheese-autoflowering-regular-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Blue Cheese

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

