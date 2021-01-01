 Loading…

Sativa

Super Silver Haze feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Super Silver Haze feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Super Silver Haze feminized seeds

$75.00MSRP

About this product

SALE - 30% OFF! Super Silver Haze feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Super Silver Haze has been derived from: Haze x Super Skunk x Northern Light. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Super Silver Haze feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 800 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 to 220 cm and will yield 800 to 1500 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, sweet, haze and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.70 USD for 29.94 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Super Silver Haze feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/super-silver-haze-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

