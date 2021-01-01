 Loading…

Zkittlez feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Zkittlez feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Zkittlez feminized seeds

Zkittlez feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Zkittlez has been derived from: Grape Ape x Grapefruit. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Zkittlez feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: sour, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 48.76 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Zkittlez feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/zkittlez-feminized-seeds

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

Zkittlez is believed to be an indica-dominant marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

