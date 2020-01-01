 Loading…

WINK MMMOSA

by WINK

WINK Cannabis Flower WINK MMMOSA
WINK Cannabis Flower WINK MMMOSA

About this product

WINK MMMOSA is an award-winning high THC, sativa-dominant hybrid. A cross between Clementine and Purple Punch, TuttiFrutti (aka Mimosa) is indoor grown, gently machine trimmed and hand manicured. The strain carries a deliciously sweet citrus flavour and earthy undertones with a rich terpene profile that includes pinene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. This popular strain was awarded second place in the sativa category at the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup. WINK MMMOSA is available in a 3.5g dried flower. Each pack contains a boveda for maximum freshness. 10% of profits from WINK go to organizations that support homelessness & social services.

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

WINK is more than just a cannabis brand. We are a culturally-connected cannabis company committed to finding premium cannabis products/accessories so that you can focus on the experience, whatever that may be. We’re also making a difference - WINK donates 10% of all profits back into the community.