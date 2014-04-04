ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 3 Kings
  • Leafly flower of 3 Kings

Hybrid

3 Kings

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 16 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 337 reviews

3 Kings
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings’ potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain’s medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1511 reported effects from 194 people
Relaxed 64%
Happy 60%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 33%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

337

Show all

Avatar for SourJax
Member since 2015
Three Kings is a first for me, and I was given the royal treatment! I've been active for 30 years, lived in Hawaii, California, and grew up largely in Colorado. This is an impressive high; quick to the head where it settles in, drops the lids, and then moves to the whole body; intense; long-lastin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for okiseeyou
Member since 2016
As I sit here again, high on 3 kings vape- I think to myself, wow this strain really makes you give ZERO fucks. I was SO pissed at a coworker today and bitched about it ALL damn day until WAIT... until 3 kings kicked in. I'm about to go be best friends with this person now. Happiness and Anxiety r...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for KingVidya
Member since 2014
I have never been so goddamn stoned in my entire life what the fuck dude.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for okiseeyou
Member since 2016
I feel like a big floppy penis right now. One hit and I'm having thoughts of unicorns and flying tofurky. Huge body high, numbs the whole body. Very euphoric. You become a complete MORON on this strain though so don't do it if you plan on having a strategic board game night! Add some edibles to this...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for bakersdozen96
Member since 2015
bought ten G's smoked about 1/4 i love to crumble weed 3kings falls right apart yet its fluffy too wake and bake in the morning
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Black Cherry Soda
Black Cherry Soda
More CBGLeafly flower for Tropicana Cookies
Tropicana Cookies
More gigglyLeafly flower for Jesus OG
Jesus OG
More happyLeafly flower for Liberty Haze
Liberty Haze
More happyLeafly flower for Acapulco Gold
Acapulco Gold
More happyLeafly flower for Sugar Cookie
Sugar Cookie
More CBGLeafly flower for Cinex
Cinex
More energeticLeafly flower for Gelato #33
Gelato #33
More focusing
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Headband
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
3 Kings
Strain child
CloudCap
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of 3 KingsUser uploaded image of 3 KingsUser uploaded image of 3 KingsUser uploaded image of 3 KingsUser uploaded image of 3 KingsUser uploaded image of 3 KingsUser uploaded image of 3 Kings
more
photos
24 Strains to Prepare You for the Game of Thrones Season 4 Premiere
24 Strains to Prepare You for the Game of Thrones Season 4 Premiere
9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis
9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis