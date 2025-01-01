309 OG is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grimace OG and OG Kush. This strain is a creation of Nature’s Grace and Wellness, a brand known for producing high-quality and potent cannabis. 309 OG is 19-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us 309 OG effects include relaxation, sleepiness, and focus. Medical marijuana patients often choose 309 OG when dealing with symptoms associated with headaches, depression, and inflammation. Bred by Nature’s Grace and Wellness, 309 OG features flavors like sage, grapefruit, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of 309 OG typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. 309 OG is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 309 OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.