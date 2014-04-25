ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. 8 Ball Kush
Indica

4.2 60 reviews

8 Ball Kush

aka 8 Ball

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 60 reviews

8 Ball Kush

Bred by Barney’s Farm, 8 Ball Kush is a pure indica variety descended from an Afghani landrace strain. Like many other cannabis varieties that come from the Hindu Kush region, 8 Ball Kush produces large amounts of crystal resin that blanket the buds. Its aroma is earthy and spicy, and you may find its effects to be more cerebrally stimulating than the average indica. A hardy and resilient plant, 8 Ball Kush has a 50 to 60 day flowering time indoors while outdoor gardens finish at the end of September.

Effects

39 people reported 350 effects
Relaxed 87%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 35%
Energetic 33%
Pain 41%
Depression 33%
Stress 30%
Inflammation 28%
Insomnia 28%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 12%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

60

Avatar for flxoating
Member since 2016
Has that immediate, in your face, calming effect. Clears your mind effectively allowing you to relax on a much deeper level than any other strain I've tried to this point. Helped wonderfully for my anxiety, didn't leave me feeling depressed as some heavy indica strains tend to. Very potent and medic...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for Ramdrive
Member since 2017
I like this strain very much. It has a fruity flavor and a spicy smell. From a medical standpoint, it reduced my pain level from osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis , and Fibromyalgia better than my opioid pain medications. The high is an uplifting body high. I thought it was a sativa. It had none...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for blaqhippiejesus
Member since 2015
8 Ball Kush is a great name for this strain, because once it's hit, it's game over. This is a true indica strain, heavy and body dominant. 8 Ball's effect is not cerebral stimulating or intense, but the body high could be likened to intensified gravity. This strain will most likely give you couch...
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for IVIajorPotato
Member since 2016
Grew my own plant outdoors, the yield was about 360 pounds, and had real nice dense buds. Its a very uplifting high! And also an extremely present body high. Its an high that leaves you craving for amounts of food beyond reason :) its a real couch locker and a pretty good pain reliever, also helps ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for YakTastic
Member since 2014
Pretty heavy hitter. Little goes a long way definitely. Made me pretty tired at any time of the day. Mild munchies. Only real negative is can give me a headache if I smoke too much.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
8 Ball Kush

Products with 8 Ball Kush

Good reads

New Strains Alert: 8 Ball Kush, Hells OG, Dream Star, Orange Diesel, and Smelliot
