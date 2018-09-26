ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ace of Spades

Ace of Spades is a creation from TGA Subcool Seeds that takes advantage of the popular sweet and sour combination that never goes out of style. A crossbreed of Black Cherry Soda and Jack the Ripper, this strain has an earthy berry and citrus smell that carries over into the taste with distinctly lemony flavors. Ace of Spades plants grow fast and need a lot of space because they will get both bushy and tall. Flowering occurs at 8 weeks and they are generally large and heavy. These buds are pretty to look at with a range of colors that can include purples, blues, and pinks all coated in orange hairs.

1898 reported effects from 227 people
Relaxed 70%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 35%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

peter.russo70
Member since 2013
Ripped two bong hits with a buddy. Got nice. I had a busy, productive day, was planning to go to bed. After those bong rips I finished some work I was putting off until the morning & got some writing done. Relaxed my back while I sat at my desk writing this, writing my book and doing my work. When ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Young2Rice
Member since 2015
Found it by chance last time I went to the Iron street location. Sent my girlfriend back to get more and it was gone! I searched at a bunch of different stores and found it at another one, but it had less THC and was 8 dollars more expensive. But....today I went back to 2020 on Iron, and its back!!!...
Relaxed
mbressler13
Member since 2015
Such a tasty strain. Got 2 grams from a local shop. Beautiful buds as well with a lot of red and green hairs as well as a hint of purple. Smokes great. Puts body in relax mode.
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
jshx2
Member since 2012
Very strong pungent smell and delicious taste. It makes a very nice hybrid giving a slow coming indica body high but also giving a sense of energy. If you don't take advantage of the energy while its there then couch lock will likely set in. Strong meds and one that I like to use for my back pain.
EuphoricUplifted
Budsey420
Member since 2012
My loving Mrs. Budsey picked me up a tasty pre roll of Karma Originals Ace of Spades. I really was impressed. The smell was great. Very herbal and sweet, almost reminded me of Jager. The taste was excellent. Right of the inhale it fills your taste buds with herbal sweetness! The exhale was very ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Similar strains

Leafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More popularLeafly flower for Bubba OG
Bubba OG
More hungryLeafly flower for 3X Crazy
3X Crazy
More tinglyLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Hindu Kush
Hindu Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More popularLeafly flower for Black Domina
Black Domina
More popularLeafly flower for Afghani
Afghani
More sleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Black Cherry Soda
parent
Second strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Strain
Ace of Spades
First strain child
The CBG Blend
child
Second strain child
Jack of Spades
child

