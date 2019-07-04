ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bred by The Green Rose, The CBG Blend crosses Pink Lemonade, Black Cherry Soda, Original Glue, and Ace of Spades. This thick and leafy plant produces medium-sized buds with a light coat of trichomes, and its complex genetics and flavor profile produce sweet citrus notes accented with cheese undertones. This strain may leave you feeling upbeat and euphoric with a clear-headed focus.

Lineage

First strain parent
Ace of Spades
parent
Second strain parent
Black Cherry Soda
parent
Strain
The CBG Blend