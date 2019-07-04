The CBG Blend
Bred by The Green Rose, The CBG Blend crosses Pink Lemonade, Black Cherry Soda, Original Glue, and Ace of Spades. This thick and leafy plant produces medium-sized buds with a light coat of trichomes, and its complex genetics and flavor profile produce sweet citrus notes accented with cheese undertones. This strain may leave you feeling upbeat and euphoric with a clear-headed focus.
Lineage
The CBG Blend