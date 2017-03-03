ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Afghan is a complex indica-dominant strain with euphoric and relaxing effects. The flowers develop as jade, pine tree-shaped colas with dark green, nearly black sugar leaves. Black Afghan’s terpene profile is an aromatic mixture of pepper, earth, and sage smothered in dark berries, alluding to the strain’s cerebral and physical effects. This strain’s heady, uplifted buzz and relaxing, munchie-inducing body effects make it perfect for a lazy afternoon.

Avatar for redeyes82
Member since 2016
great bed time slow. real heavy high.
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lovinlife15
Member since 2017
I finally found a strain that balances me out. No anxiety, no pain, stress . I get done what I need to and when I'm finished and sit, I am so relaxed. I even went back and got another supply in case they ran out.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for weegee66
Member since 2017
Ok , I have debating for about 3 weeks to try this strain out . Well today I did and boy am I glad I did ! First Hitt ...... wow deep pull gets you the cerebral high instantly ! Exhale and Taste of earth , pine , and dark berries , loved it , it matched the " Head High " ! My body was next , you fee...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for KarmaVega
Member since 2017
Love the smell of this one. Great chill type of high. Helped with my stomach ache also!
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for FireMarshallBill
Member since 2016
One of the strongest, heavy-handed, euphoric strains I've encountered, even as a Cali native. Usually grown in boutique batches and a descendent of Sensi Seeds and their white label subsidiary, it is a hybrid with the infamous Black Domina and hard to find Afghan Kush - the most resinous of all afgh...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
Afghan Kush
parent
Strain
Black Afghan

