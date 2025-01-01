African Orange is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Bud and African Sativa. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. With its captivating combination of genetics, African Orange delivers a delightful experience that captures the essence of both its parent strains. African Orange boasts a THC content of around 18-22%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a balanced and uplifting high. Its effects are often described as energizing, creative, and euphoric, providing users with a boost in mood and motivation. This strain can be a great option for daytime use or social activities. Leafly customers report that African Orange's effects include feelings of happiness, relaxation, and increased focus. Its uplifting qualities make it a popular choice for individuals seeking to alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression. Additionally, its stimulating properties may aid those dealing with fatigue or lack of motivation. Bred by South African Seeds, African Orange offers a unique flavor profile with notes of citrus, sweetness, and earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy aroma and potential mood-enhancing effects. The average price of African Orange typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and availability. Its distinctive combination of genetics, flavorful profile, and well-balanced effects make it a sought-after strain among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to experience African Orange through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, your personal strain review would provide valuable insights into the specific nuances and effects you've encountered.