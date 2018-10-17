Afrodite by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing a Black Domina father and a Jack Herer mother. Kannabia paired these two contrasting genetics to shorten the growing time of Jack Herer while improving overall resin production. These attributes make Afrodite a perfect strain for hash makers as well as sativa-dominant consumers looking for a mellow but heady buzz. Afrodite’s terpene profile includes spices, pine, and forest floor. Utilize Afrodite with stimulating activities to balance out stress and depression.
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12