Bred by Justin at Trinity Sacred Rootz, Agape is a cross between Shasta Grape and Black Cherry. A sativa-dominant hybrid, Agape is the perfect strain for an adventure in the sun. Its buds carry purple hues throughout, and its grape and tropical fruit flavors draw you in further before finally imbuing the mind with inspiring euphoria.