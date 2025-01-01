Air Gelato is a 45% sativa and 55% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Air Jordan OG and Gelato. This strain is a smooth and creamy hybrid that delivers a balanced and uplifting high. Air Gelato has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of vanilla and mint. The buds are dense and frosty, with dark green and purple hues. Air Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Air Gelato effects include happiness, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Air Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Devil’s Harvest Seeds, Air Gelato features flavors like sweet, vanilla, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Air Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a smooth and creamy hybrid that can boost your mood and creativity, Air Gelato might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Air Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.