Amnesia Z is a 60% sativa and 40% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Amnesia and Zkittlez. This strain is a fruity and potent hybrid that offers a cerebral and euphoric high. Amnesia Z has a sweet and tropical aroma with hints of citrus and spice. The buds are fluffy and frosty, with neon green and purple hues. Amnesia Z is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Amnesia Z effects include energetic, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Amnesia Z when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Fast Buds, and sold under an infringing candy name features flavors like sweet, tree fruit, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Amnesia Z typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a fruity and potent hybrid that can help you feel energetic and happy, Amnesia Z might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amnesia Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







