Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Animal Candy

Animal Candy

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 18%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Sleepy
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Animal Candy is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Animal Candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Animal Candy near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Animal Candy effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 9 effects
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress

Similar to Animal Candy

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Animal Candy reviews5

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight