Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Anubis.
Reviews
8
Coloradodud3
Member since 2019
Great Indica!! Fav new strain before bed or late evening. Can be slightly energizing in that it helps my mood and overall sense of well being. Pain actually slightly diminishes I think because it takes my mind off of it to happier places. A+ Strain IMHO.
One of the easiest strains to grow. In a tiny pot, my Anubis grows easily 3 feet tall indoors. The flavor is fruity and the high is, for my grow, full body. With the little but of CBD this strain has the relaxing feeling lasts hours. This has now become my favorite strain. I'm glad I grow it since d...
This 80/20 Indica is easy to grow and easier to smoke! super fruity smell and taste. one plant smells and tastes like mangos while another like lemons. It makes pain and stress go away fast. The munchies hit hard with this one...
Crazy potent almost instantly makes your head hit the pillow in any situation. Very strong indica that makes you not able to move. Stronger than any other strain out there if you want to go to bed. Another thing about this bud is it is so sticky you feel like you stuck your fingers in a jar of glue....
I smoked ot out of a bong. nice flavor and smell. I mostly got a body high with a small amount of head high, id say maybe B80%/H20%. nice and relaxing. best at night I'd say. definetly one of my favorite indicas.
Anubis was super chill and perfect for winding down the night. The aches and pains of the day felt alleviated and I still felt lucid enough to take care of myself before going to bed. Music was also an extra euphoric experience with Anubis.