Indica

Anubis

Anubis

Anubis by Pyramid Seeds is the indica-dominant cross of Somango and Wembley. This strain has been known to produce THC levels around 18% with touches of CBD and CBN that make this strain relaxing without being overly sedating. Anubis has a sweet aroma and a flavor some might describe as grapefruit or citrus peel, as well as calming physical effects that creep across the limbs. While growing, this plant remains short and squat, making it ideal for indoor or low-profile growers. This indica has a 56 to 63 day flowering time.

Avatar for Shaneconklin1
Member since 2017
Crazy potent almost instantly makes your head hit the pillow in any situation. Very strong indica that makes you not able to move. Stronger than any other strain out there if you want to go to bed. Another thing about this bud is it is so sticky you feel like you stuck your fingers in a jar of glue....
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lettucegardner
Member since 2018
This 80/20 Indica is easy to grow and easier to smoke! super fruity smell and taste. one plant smells and tastes like mangos while another like lemons. It makes pain and stress go away fast. The munchies hit hard with this one...
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for StLBudman
Member since 2017
One of the easiest strains to grow. In a tiny pot, my Anubis grows easily 3 feet tall indoors. The flavor is fruity and the high is, for my grow, full body. With the little but of CBD this strain has the relaxing feeling lasts hours. This has now become my favorite strain. I'm glad I grow it since d...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for VooPoo
Member since 2018
This strain have really relaxing effect. Taste like grape and lime. Smell like sweet orange. One of my favourite strain. I try it in gravitty bong, pyrex, pipe and glass tube.
EuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Lilfourz
Member since 2016
I smoked ot out of a bong. nice flavor and smell. I mostly got a body high with a small amount of head high, id say maybe B80%/H20%. nice and relaxing. best at night I'd say. definetly one of my favorite indicas.
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Wembley
Somango
Anubis