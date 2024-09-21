stock photo similar to Star Struck
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Star Struck

  • Star Struck effects are mostly calming.

    Star Struck potency is higher THC than average.

Starstruck is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Star Dawg and Arise. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Starstruck is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Irie Genetics, the average price of Starstruck typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Starstruck’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Starstruck, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Star Struck strain effects

Feelings

Aroused

Hungry

Relaxed

Star Struck strain reviews

September 21, 2024
it is currently trying to knock me out dry mouth galore very calming do recommend
1 person found this helpful
