HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Star Struck
Starstruck is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Star Dawg and Arise. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Starstruck is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Irie Genetics, the average price of Starstruck typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Starstruck’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Starstruck, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
