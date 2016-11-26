ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Arjan's Strawberry Haze was created by Arjan and introduced on the market in 2006. In 2005, Strawberry Haze won 1st prize at the Green House Very Important Smokers Panel. The buds of Strawberry Haze smell of strawberries and provide a sweet taste, which is heightened when roots are given free reign in soil. It is characterized as a tall plant with long branches. It is a simple plant to grow and maintain, as it is known to be adaptable to humidity. Flowering time is approximately 10 weeks with a THC level up to 20% and CBD of 1.2%.

Effects

692 reported effects from 87 people
Happy 59%
Energetic 59%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 54%
Talkative 47%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 27%
Paranoid 13%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Cali-Dread
Member since 2014
one word for this strain..... WEIRD..... infact, two..... INSANELY WEIRD!!!! This super sativa dominant strain is the most bizzare strain i have ever come across, straight up juicy strawberry smell with a hint of earthy, hazey smells come in after, you can almost taste it by just smelling it! tasta ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
MrGreenbeans
Member since 2013
I picked this up at West Coast Wellness a couple days ago and since then I have decided I should've picked up more than I did. No chemical, un-flushed taste at all. In the grinder, a hint of strawberry-ish fruit. (one)Hit went straight to my head and I commenced with my plans for the day, which did ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
hi2
Member since 2013
Great for focus, energy and being very high. Just a fun strain. I would buy this again.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
nakedgun420
Member since 2015
A nice sweet smell to the strain and the same goes for the taste. A nice social smoke that will get you chatty and uplifted
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkative
White_Gold
Member since 2016
I picked this strain up a few days back and I've decided that I should've picked up a larger amount than I did. This has to be one of the smoothest buds I've smoked in a while, the smell of the nugs were sweet and the nugs themselves were dense, it's what you would like to see in most buds, I would ...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Swiss Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Strain
Arjan's Strawberry Haze
Strain child
Malakoff
child

Photos

