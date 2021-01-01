Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Atomic Apple

Atomic Apple

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
Hybrid
Energetic
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4 reviews

Atomic Apple is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Mints with Apple Fritter. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Atomic Apple - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Buy Atomic Apple near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Atomic Apple effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4 people reported 2 effects
Energetic
25% of people report feeling energetic
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd

Similar to Atomic Apple

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Atomic Apple reviews4

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight