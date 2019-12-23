ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Triangle Mints
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Triangle Mints
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.8 6 reviews

Triangle Mints

Triangle Mints

Triangle Mints was created when Seed Junky Genetics crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. GSC genetics give this sativa-dominant strain dense buds and a complex aroma that includes herbal, spice, and earthy flavors with diesel undertones, and the GSC and OG Kush influences are evident in this strain. The high packs a potent punch that may leave you slumped on the couch if you consume too much.

Reviews

6

more reviews
write a review

Find Triangle Mints nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Triangle Mints nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Animal Mints
parent
Second strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
Triangle Mints
Strain child
Wedding Cake
child

Products with Triangle Mints

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Triangle Mints nearby.