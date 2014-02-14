ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Atomic Northern Lights

Atomic Northern Lights

Atomic Northern Lights has a history of world travel. In the 1980s, Afghani indica seeds were brought to the U.S. and bred with Thai Haze. The result was known as Northern Lights, a three-time Cannabis Cup winner during its stay in Holland, where it was developed and stabilized by Sensi. Northern Lights then went to Canada and Dr. Atomic Seeds recrossed it with its own distant relatives. The result was an indica-dominant strain with fast flowering times (approximately 8 weeks), short stocky plants, and a mind/body sensation with an uplifting effect. Atomic Northern Lights' scent has been described as pungent and the strain has a sweet flavor.

598 reported effects from 78 people
Happy 48%
Aroused 44%
Euphoric 43%
Relaxed 39%
Uplifted 34%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 15%
Paranoid 12%
Anxious 3%

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
One of my top 3 favorites. I tend to get paranoid with certain strains but this one has never let me down. It always makes me feel happier, more focused, more creative and uplifted. This strain gets you relaxed but energized at the same time so it's perfect for all occasions and can be smoked day or...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Long_live12
Member since 2011
I love it. Great high, great smell, awsome taste and an amazing high. Great to have sex while using. I recommend this strain to anyone.
ArousedGigglyTingly
Avatar for Deetom
Member since 2014
Easy to grow. Took about 2 months for the milky trichomes to begin turning amber. Flushed it for about 1 week. Cured the crop for another week before sampling. Rolled a joint, took 2 hits, wife took one. Smell and taste was nothing special. As for the effect... WOW! It hits fast... took less than 5 ...
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for SmokeyMcPot
Member since 2011
gave me a huge chubby
Aroused
Avatar for fayhearted
Member since 2011
Like everyone else said, it definitely increases your sex drive.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricUplifted
Thai Haze
Afghani
Atomic Northern Lights

