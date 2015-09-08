Thai Haze is, you guessed it, a cross between Thai and Haze strains that creates a creative, euphoric head-based high. Like many sativas, this strain takes longer to flower and may require some experience to grow since it can be fickle. Space can also be a concern as plants grow large and tall (up to six feet). Its yellow-green flowers should be sticky and will give off a spicy and skunky scent that Haze lovers will recognize. The taste also includes an earthy sweetness that is telling of its Thai genetics. Effects can be slow to come on, but be careful: once they do, the almost psychedelic effects of “haze brain” are definitely possible side effects.