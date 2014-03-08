ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Aurora Indica

Cannabinoids

Aurora Indica

Aurora Indica, bred by Nirvana Seeds, is a 90% indica cross between Afghan and Northern Lights. This strain induces heavy full-body effects and a sedating cerebral calm. Aurora Indica is a potent strain for evening treatment of insomnia, pain, and other conditions requiring a restful night’s sleep. The short plants produce dense, bulky buds dusted in a thick layer of crystal resin. Different phenotypes emerge under different growing conditions, giving way to variable bud structures and aromas ranging from fruity to floral. Nirvana Seeds recommends a 9 to 11-week flowering time for indoor gardens, or a mid-September harvest for outdoor growers.

Effects

Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice.

530 reported effects from 74 people
Relaxed 86%
Sleepy 54%
Happy 43%
Euphoric 32%
Hungry 27%

Reviews

99

Avatar for ObiWanCannabinoid
Member since 2016
My Aurora Indica was grown from seed in 80/20 Perlite/Vermiculite with an 8 week veg cycle. Each plant was topped once at 4 weeks. 3 plants produced nearly 450g total. Good leaf to bud ratio. Dense bud structure even under a T5. Strong branching required no support. Harvested with cloudy and amber t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for wearebestfwends
Member since 2014
My go to medication for sleep. Full body relaxation that leaves the mind clear. Best sleep I've had in a long time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GGTBod
Member since 2013
This is the perfect Indica, spicy taste bordering on an assault on the sense when you smell your fingers after breaking the buds apart, regularly causing sneasing sessions with the sensory overload, nice but not at the same time. Anyway sidetrack (smoking this right now and just drank a cannamilk co...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepyTalkative
Avatar for u4ikRenots
Member since 2015
One of the best weeds I've ever smoked for night time. Incredible blueberry taste with a slight musk, this strain relieves my back and neck pain and also helps my stomach calm down. Time slows and you are sweept away to a nice sleep. Relaxing for your body and mind, followed up by feeling super clea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JboneAK
Member since 2015
Simply an outstanding Indica, perhaps one of the greatest. Smooth, fuzzy smoke with a subtle fruity piney taste. Immediately makes the brain feel furry and a good stone comes over you after righteous bong rip. I'm currently growing this myself and hope my harvest turns out as exceptional as this par...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Aurora Indica
Strain child
NYPD
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Aurora IndicaUser uploaded image of Aurora IndicaUser uploaded image of Aurora IndicaUser uploaded image of Aurora IndicaUser uploaded image of Aurora IndicaUser uploaded image of Aurora IndicaUser uploaded image of Aurora Indica
Most popular in