Sativa

NYPD, or New York Power Diesel, is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Nirvana Seeds, crossing Aurora Indica with a Mexican sativa called Eldorado. With its dueling indica and sativa genetics, NYPD delivers a balanced effect that is neither racy nor lethargic, but a happy in-between. Its name is derived from its funky diesel aroma which is sweetened by the citrusy smell of lemons. 

hollyc
Member since 2015
Jacked me up a little at dinnertime while cooking dinner. I think energetic and uplifter and focused would describe well but more goofy then anything... I'll have to smoke again and review right after.
pineapplekyle
Member since 2016
NYPD, or New York Power Diesel is a fantastic sativa. As I smoke I get a burst of relaxation followed by the sudden interest of everything around me, and deeper into the high I get what I can the "classic high". Any experienced sativa fan will enjoy this and possibly choose to keep as the main bud o...
swerve420
Member since 2016
A very enjoyable, uplifting, yet very manageable high. Great in a social setting and for a good comedy movie! Expect to talk and laugh a lot! :D
Septi
Member since 2015
TL;DR: Great strain to go through the hard times, or just to prime yourself for some serious action. Great uplifting feeling, very energizing. When I vape it, I don't want to sit around and think, but happily engage in some activity: socializing, playing games etc. Watching a movie also goes great ...
cannabisgrowerhr
Member since 2015
This is one of my new favorites. Great for social environments without being racy like some Sativa strains. I've been using this strain with friends around the campfire jam sessions
Lineage

Mexican
Mexican
parent
Second strain parent
Aurora Indica
parent
Strain
NYPD

