Indica
Aroused
Euphoric
Energetic
Cheese
Blueberry
Orange
Azul effects are mostly energizing.
Azul strain effects
Azul strain helps with
- 83% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Azul strain reviews(6)
i........g
November 18, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Nice full body high. Cheesy and a citrus notes. Helps with my stress, anxiety, and depression. Rolled a joint and turned on some music. Just chilling out with a good vibe. Might try using this in an edible later or cook with it. -A.C.E.
c........s
July 20, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Uplifted
I found all the above descriptors perfect, except I tasted grapefruit instead of orange for the citrus terpine. 😋
D........7
January 29, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Good strain IF you combat the sleepiness. Currently second blunt in, and drinking a cup of coffee bullshitting with my mom screaming a song a just made up lol that goes............"I'm high as blueberry pie"!! I'm high as 😂 🥧 mine actually might b azul runtz but hope it counts. Wish they'd let me add a picture, mine is colorful purple, green, orange and covered in crystals.