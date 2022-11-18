Good strain IF you combat the sleepiness. Currently second blunt in, and drinking a cup of coffee bullshitting with my mom screaming a song a just made up lol that goes............"I'm high as blueberry pie"!! I'm high as 😂 🥧 mine actually might b azul runtz but hope it counts. Wish they'd let me add a picture, mine is colorful purple, green, orange and covered in crystals.

6 people found this helpful helpful report