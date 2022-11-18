Azul reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Azul.
Azul strain effects
Azul strain helps with
- 83% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Azul reviews
i........g
November 18, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Nice full body high. Cheesy and a citrus notes. Helps with my stress, anxiety, and depression. Rolled a joint and turned on some music. Just chilling out with a good vibe. Might try using this in an edible later or cook with it. -A.C.E.
c........s
July 20, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Uplifted
I found all the above descriptors perfect, except I tasted grapefruit instead of orange for the citrus terpine. 😋
D........7
January 29, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Good strain IF you combat the sleepiness. Currently second blunt in, and drinking a cup of coffee bullshitting with my mom screaming a song a just made up lol that goes............"I'm high as blueberry pie"!! I'm high as 😂 🥧 mine actually might b azul runtz but hope it counts. Wish they'd let me add a picture, mine is colorful purple, green, orange and covered in crystals.
m........t
December 16, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
The scent is pungent when you break it, and really loud when you light it. REALLY! But the high is full body, tingly and extra nice. Great for date night.
R........5
March 31, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very nice cheesy orange flavor.