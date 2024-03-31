stock photo similar to Baccarat
Baccarat is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pai Gow and Mimosa V6. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Baccarat is a well-balanced hybrid that offers a diverse range of effects and flavors, making it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. Baccarat typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Baccarat effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy, providing a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Medical marijuana patients often choose Baccarat when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain, as it can help ease tension and promote a sense of well-being. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Baccarat features flavors like sweet berries, spicy undertones, and earthy notes, creating a complex and satisfying taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and adds to its fruity aroma. The average price of Baccarat typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a well-balanced and flavorful cannabis strain. Baccarat is a versatile and enjoyable hybrid strain that caters to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Baccarat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

March 31, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Hits heavy, then eases into a nice relaxed feeling of contentment and well being. Less anxious and less pain, but still functional to complete tasks.
3 people found this helpful
Baccarat strain genetics

Strain parent
PG
Pai Gow
parent
Baccarat
Bccrt
Baccarat