Indica

Bakerstreet is a variety of Hindu Kush grown by Canadian LP Tweed. It is a pure indica with origins in the Hindu Kush mountain range. The subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma of Bakerstreet induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders. Its heavy body effects make it a top strain to help you relax and unwind at the end of a long day. 

Avatar for MissSL
Member since 2018
I order the milled, personally, because I need immediate access as this my go-to stain during asthma attacks. greatly lowers stress and anxiety, helps relax, and has lowered my needed use of other bronchodilators.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for fibrofighter
Member since 2013
This is a great strain for chronic pain and sleep.Highly recommend for people with Chronic pain issues and insomnia.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for princelu
Member since 2016
Bakerstreet Hindu is King of indica Started taking the gel caps, wow. Calm euphoric and general well being buzz. Feels like opiates :) 5/5
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Bernhodder
Member since 2018
This is my GO-TO! This is one of about 7 commercially purchased strains I have tried and it is by far my favourite. No red eyes, panic or munchie frenzies. Consistently calming, a great muscle relaxant and sleep aid. The introverts strain, and a favourite of mine for a couple years now; I’m likely a...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Jennyjuiceca
Member since 2018
Love bakerstreet. I have been with tweed for 3 years now. Bakerstreet is my go to. It works for my backpain and my anxiety at the same time. Would HIGHly recommend this strain.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Lineage

Strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Bakerstreet

