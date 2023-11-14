Bananagrande
Bananagrande is an indica-hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Grandaddy Purple x Banana Hammock R1 and bred by Ethos Genetics. Its name comes from its banana and grape aroma with a spicy twist that manifests sweeter when consumed. Bananagrande is an instant mood lifter that brings the giggles with a burst of energy suited to chores or social settings. For patients, Bananagrande may benefit those dealing with fatigue and depression. It has the blocky, violet buds of its GDP parent with green accents, rusty orange hairs and yellow trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bananagrande, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bananagrande strain reviews(1)
d........c
November 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Got this in a live resin cart and it was pretty good for insomnia and is overall a great indica leaning strain. Anything with GDP in its lineage is good in my opinion.