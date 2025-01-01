Banana Spliff is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Wookie genetics. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering users a well-balanced experience that combines the best of both worlds. Banana Spliff is renowned for its delightful and unique aroma that combines sweet and fruity banana notes with earthy undertones, creating an enticing olfactory experience. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 22%, Banana Spliff is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often report feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted, making it an ideal strain for unwinding and socializing. Leafly customers have described Banana Spliff effects as inducing feelings of happiness, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose 'Banana Spliff' when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and mild pain, thanks to its mood-enhancing and pain-relieving properties. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Banana Spliff features flavors that encompass sweet banana, tropical fruit, and earthy notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and enhances its fruity aroma. The average price of Banana Spliff typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an accessible option for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and flavorful experience. Experience the enticing aroma and well-balanced effects of Banana Spliff, and if you've had the opportunity to consume this strain, share your experience by leaving a strain review.